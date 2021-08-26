Ducey orders flags lowered at half-staff in honor of service members killed in Kabul

Gov. Doug Ducey called Thursday's deadly attack in Kabul "tragic" and that the recent withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan has made the world "less safe."

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff through Aug. 30, in honor of the U.S. service members killed during Thursday's terrorist attack in Afghanistan.

At least 13 American service members died after two suicide bombers targeted an airport in Kabul, where crowds of desperate families were hoping to board one of the last evacuation flights out of the city.

Ducey said he was "horrified" by the terrorist attack and expressed his condolences for the slain service members.

“Arizona joins all Americans in condemning this attack in the strongest possible terms," Ducey said. "There are no words to express the depth of Americans’ sorrow and anger for this loss of life."

The governor implied that Thursday's attack was the result of the military's recent withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

"American troops have fought, bled and died in Afghanistan for two decades to keep this country from once again becoming a safe haven for terrorists," Ducey said. "We are now seeing in real time how the recent action to withdraw from Afghanistan has made America and the world less safe.”

