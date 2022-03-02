Ducey launches summer camp to help Arizona kids get caught up in classroom

RELATED: 6 key takeaways from Ducey's 2022 State of State



“This is not the time to have our children out of school for multiple weeks or months again,” said Graham Keegan. “They need each other, and they deserve experiences that reconnect them with the joys of learning. We all learned how much we value the beauty of a great school, a great youth camp, and of our children being together. This summer offers that again, and I am so grateful to the Governor for making sure that the children who need this the most will have these opportunities.”



Ducey said schools and community organizations will host campsites throughout the state for families to catch their kids up for the fall. The hope is that together, these partners will work to overcome the academic and social losses that kids faced over the last two years.



Ducey said families will be able to sign their children in the next few weeks.



He also said the program would provide participating teachers and educators with best-in-class professional development opportunities and competitive compensation.



Ducey said most camps will start in June, but each program has flexibility for timing, programming, transportation and child care to best serve working families.