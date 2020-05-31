Ducey declares 8 p.m. curfew in Arizona for one week

Gov. Doug Ducey is expanding National Guard mobilization throughout the state after he declared a state of emergency.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey issued a statewide declaration of emergency on Sunday. The curfew begins at 8 p.m. and is effective for one week. He did not say when in the morning it ends.

Ducey is also expanding National Guard mobilization throughout the state.

As damage and violence continue across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Phoenix leaders are anticipating a fourth night of unrest.

Local leaders and law enforcement had requested that Gov. Doug Ducey put a curfew in place to prevent the destruction of the previous three nights.

Several cities across more than a dozen states have already instituted a curfew to try and protect property, including in Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

However, Ducey's declaration of emergency appears to be the first statewide curfew implemented in response to the Floyd protests.

It was not known what time the curfew would be lifted in the mornings.

