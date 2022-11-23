Ducey congratulates Katie Hobbs for winning governor's race

The Republican governor acknowledged Hobbs' win over Kari Lake as members of his own party have been criticizing how the election was managed.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey has congratulated Democrat Katie Hobbs on her victory in a "hard-fought" race to become his successor.

For the first time since the Nov. 8 election, the Republican governor publicly celebrated Hobbs' win over Kari Lake in the governor's race.

"All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out," Ducey said in a tweet Wednesday. "The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision."

The unofficial results show Hobbs beating Lake by 17,116 votes. Lawsuits have begun to be filed by Republicans who have criticized how polling places were managed in Maricopa County on Election Day.

Lake, a former Fox10 news anchor, has called the recent general election a "debacle" and has said she'll "continue fighting until we restore confidence and faith in our elections."

Maricopa County officials have been aggressively batting down rumors and claims suggesting they mishandled the election.

Today I congratulated Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory in a hard-fought race and offered my full cooperation as she prepares to assume the leadership of the State of Arizona. pic.twitter.com/gkn9bbDlTF — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) November 23, 2022