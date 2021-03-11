Ducey appoints new director of juvenile corrections

Douglas Sargent has been named the new director of the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a new director of the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections.

Ducey on Monday announced he’s appointed Douglas Sargent as director of the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections. Sargent is a longtime administrator at the agency, serving as deputy director for the past three years.

Before that, he was the department’s inspector general. Sargent previously had a 20-year-career in the U.S. Air Force. Sargent replaces Jeff Hood, who is retiring after five years at the top of the Juvenile Corrections Department.

“I am incredibly thankful and honored by Governor Ducey’s confidence in me to serve as Director of Juvenile Corrections,” said Director Sargent. “Director Hood’s knowledge of juvenile rehabilitation and resolute leadership has made a lasting positive impact on the department, and I am extremely grateful to have worked with him over the past five years. I look forward to continuing to ensure that the Department is a national leader in juvenile rehabilitation and re-entry.”

Gov. Ducey said Sargent's previous experience within the corrections agency made him a prime candidate to be its next director.

“His years of experience in organizational leadership, juvenile justice and evidence-based program deployment make him a great fit to take over for Director Hood," Ducey stated.

