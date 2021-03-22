Gov. Ducey to give 2021 wildfire outlook after record-breaking season last year

2020 was the worst wildfire season Arizona had in nearly a decade. Ducey will speak on how 2021 may be different after signing the first part of a new initiative.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management are holding a press conference to present the 2021 Wildfire Season Outlook.

The briefing comes as Gov. Ducey recently signed a $24 million proposal on March 13 mandating inmates help state forestry crews clean up and clear out wildfire-prone areas, specifically in Northern Arizona.

The proposal is the first part of a bigger legislation initiative called the Arizona Healthy Forest Initiative, the governor's office said.

The press conference will also include multiple officials from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry.

Wildfires in Arizona burned the most acres of land in 2020 than any other year in the past decade, according to data from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The state saw a total of 2,520 wildfires last year, 82% of which were human-caused, that burned 978,519 acres of land. That was more acres than was burned in 2019 and 2018 combined at 384,942 acres and 165,000 acres, respectively.

2020 was the most destructive year for wildfires the state has seen since 2011, when 1,988 wildfires burned 1,016,428 acres.

The overgrowth of dry foliage and a nonexistent monsoon season led to fire activity seen across the state, including the Superstitions, southern Arizona, Tonto National Forest, and along Interstate 17.