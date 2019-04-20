PHOENIX — For anyone who has been living under a rock their entire life, April 20 is the "unofficial" international holiday celebrating everything marijuana. As more and more states legalize pot for recreational use as well as for medical reasons, the conversation about this day is coming out from behind closed doors.

At Cheba Hut in downtown Phoenix, the holiday is celebrated with live bands and deals on toasted subs.

"It's what we look forward to all year long," store manager Samantha Gardeno said while making sure everything was ready for the big day. "A lot more people are engaging in these activities, whether it's legal or not," Gardeno said about the uptick in discussion about the herb.

As users celebrate, however, the cops are on the lookout for those celebrating behind the wheel.

"I see less and less cases now involving alcohol and more and more cases involving marijuana," personal injury lawyer Marc Lamber said.

Lamber fights for those affected by impaired drivers and says marijuana is becoming a much bigger problem on the roads—and a much harder issue to tackle.

"With the DUI laws, we know less about how to measure marijuana than we do about alcohol," Lamber said.

For instance, there is a definite legal limit for blood alcohol content at the time of an arrest, but THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) can stay in a users system for several weeks. This means a driver doesn't have to smoke before driving to fail a drug test.

Right now in Arizona, it comes down to one factor: If you DO NOT have a medical marijuana card and cops find THC in your system, you can get a DUI.

There is zero tolerance in this case because the law argues you weren't supposed to be under the influence of the drug at any point.

If you DO HAVE a medical marijuana card, "What we need to do then is establish impairment and that's done typically by a drug recognition expert, a law enforcement officer," Lamber said.

Basically, at that point, it's your word against the cops, and there's only one way that scenario is going to work out.

Lamber is asking people to "take the buzz kill pledge" this year by pledging NOT to drive under the influence of marijuana on 4/20. You can take the pledge by clicking here.