Before you open that text message from Arizona Department of Transportation, read this

The Arizona Department of Transportation said a text telling people their driver's license needs to be updated is spam and warned people not to click it.

PHOENIX — Check your phone.

Do you have a text from the Arizona Department of Transportation that says your driver's license needs to be updated?

Do not click on it. The department put out a warning Wednesday that says the text is spam and is not real.

In an email, the department said many Arizonans reported the scam.

The department said it is a "phony attempt to get people to hand over their personal identifying information."

The department advises Arizonans to not open the text or any website associated with it.

"This is a scam and you should never click on unsolicited or suspicious links in texts or emails," the email read.

The only Arizona Department of Transportation websites that customers should conduct personal business on is AZMVDNow.gov or ServiceArizona.com.

The department said it is working with the Arizona Department of Administration and law enforcement to protect customers.