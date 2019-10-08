A driver is uninjured after his motor home fell into a canyon and burst into flames near Interstate 17 Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says.

Troopers said the motor home was traveling southbound on I-17 near Sunset Point when it went off the road and fell 300 feet down the canyon before sparking a fire.

The driver, the only person in the motor home, was able to jump free and walk away without any injuries, DPS said.

The crash caused some slow traffic in the area as Daisy Mountain Fire and Bureau of Land Management crews put the fire out.