Driver taken into custody after pursuit in Phoenix

ARIZONA, USA — A high-speed chase across several Valley freeways Friday afternoon ended with a driver being taken into custody.

The Phoenix Police Department said the incident started when officers responded to a vehicle blocking the roadway near Cave Creek and Deer Valley Roads at about 2:30 p.m.

Officers found an adult male passed out in a silver sedan blocking traffic in the roadway. Officers also noticed weapons and what appeared to be drugs inside the vehicle as well.

Police said officers used two marked vehicles to block the sedan from the front and rear. When the driver woke up he began ramming his vehicle back and forth into the police cars and was eventually able to drive off.

"Officers did not pursue the vehicle, but the police helicopter was used to surveil the vehicle while detectives from our tactical support bureau responded," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Andy Williams.

Video from Sky 12 showed the driver weaving in and out of traffic and even driving through a residential area before law enforcement vehicles used a grappler device to stop the sedan near Interstate 10 and 48th Street.

Sky 12 video showed less-lethal munitions and a police K-9 being used to safely take the driver into custody.

The Grappler is a netting system that can be deployed from a police vehicle’s front bumper to capture and lock the rear wheel of a suspect vehicle. During a pursuit, this technological device allows law enforcement to safely bring a suspect’s vehicle to a stop, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The driver is not being identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

