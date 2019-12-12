JEROME, Ariz. — A driver is recovering after he veered off the road and rolled about 400 feet down a steep embankment on Highway 89A near Jerome Monday evening, police said.

Police said the car was airborne for 121 feet before hitting the ground and rolling for another 300 feet.

Jerome and Clarkdale police officers arrived along with firefighters from Jerome, Verde Valley and Cottonwood and found the driver semi-conscious with several injuries.

Rescuers had to use a helicopter to get the driver out of the car because of the steep, rugged terrain.

Light shining on the car where it came to a rest after rolling about 400 feet down a steep embankment.

Jerome Police Department

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where at last check, he was in good condition, police said.

The driver told officers he was going 65 miles per hour at the time. Police said he was in a 20 mph zone.

Police are collaborating with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to investigate the crash. Police said the driver showed signs of possible drug intoxication.