Driver still missing after fatal crash in southern Arizona

DPS said the driver involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday in Cochise County has still not been found.

BENSON, Ariz. — The driver involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday in southern Arizona has still not been found, officials said.

The destructive wreck occurred along Highway 80 near milepost 290, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

One passenger in the wrecked vehicle died and two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver could not be located at the time of the crash.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Friday that the driver had still not been found. The identity of the deceased passenger could not be disclosed because the next of kin had not yet been notified.

DPS said this was possibly a case involving human smuggling.

Officials described the driver as a white or light-complected man, thin, about 6'0" tall, and wearing a grey shirt and tan pants.

