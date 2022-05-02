Driver dies after having medical emergency, crashing into asphalt in Cottonwood

Officials said the driver died at a local hospital from a medical issue after the crash.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A person is dead after officials said they crashed their vehicle after having a medical emergency while driving in Cottonwood Monday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers from the Cottonwood Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the State Route 260. Investigators found the vehicle had drove off the road and collided with multiple guard rails before crashing into a large pile of asphalt.

Officials believe the driver had a medical emergency, causing the crash.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died from what is believed to be the original medical issue at Verde Valley Medical Center, authorities said.

Officials have not yet identified the driver nor said what was the medical emergency. The crash is still under investigation.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous