Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10

ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" passenger masquerading as a passenger.

The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled over near Interstate 10 and Avondale Boulevard last week.

Last week, an #AZTrooper spotted a driver in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a Seusspicious-looking "passenger" on I-10 at Avondale Blvd at 8AM.

The trooper stopped the driver & determined the grumpy green guy was, in fact, an inflatable Grinch. (No other passengers.) pic.twitter.com/YcOfZHJVoX — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) December 13, 2022

Arizona HOV lanes are enforced Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. During these days and times, you must have at least two people in your car.

In Arizona, fines for drivers caught violating the HOV lane rules start at $400.

