NOTHING, Ariz. — Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety helped Nampa, Idaho police with the recovery of three children who had been abducted Wednesday night.

DPS said the vehicle with the children inside was stopped on US Highway 93 about 20 miles south of Wikieup.

The roadway was closed while the children were flown to a nearby hospital to be examined. It reopened shortly before 8 p.m.

DPS did not give any more details about the abduction.