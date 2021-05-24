DPS troopers help deliver baby girl in car

SALOME, Ariz. — Two troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety unexpectedly helped deliver a baby in the backseat of a car last Friday.
The troopers from District 4 responded to the car in Salome, which is in a rural part of La Paz County.
The healthy baby girl was delivered inside the car safely with help from DPS.
Troopers congratulated the family for their newborn child and said "a trooper never knows what new challenges their shift will bring!"
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today!