DPS: Driver drove impaired and struck trooper's patrol car on I-8

DPS says a 25-year-old driver was booked into jail on suspicion of rear-ending a trooper's vehicle on Interstate 8 near Yuma.

YUMA, Ariz. — A California driver was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of driving while impaired and rear-ending a state trooper's vehicle on Interstate 8.

Immanuel Lord, 25, has been booked into jail for allegedly damaging a patrol vehicle on the freeway near Yuma, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The collision happened shortly before 11 p.m. near milepost 11 after the state trooper merged onto the freeway's westbound lanes from the median with their emergency lights activated.

DPS said Lord and the trooper sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Lord is now facing charges of endangerment, aggravated assault, and DUI.

