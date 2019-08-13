PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from April when a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot at an Arizona state trooper in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is standing with the California Highway Patrol after a CHP officer was killed and two others wounded in a terrifying shootout on a California highway.

In a Facebook post following Monday night's shooting, DPS said the agency "sends its deepest condolences to the brave men and women of the California Highway Patrol".

"Today, three officers were shot in the line of duty, and one officer has died of his injuries. His service and sacrifice will not be forgotten," the post reads.

NBC Los Angeles reported the gunfire started around 5:30 p.m. Monday. A CHP officer pulled over a pickup truck on Interstate 215 east of Los Angeles.

The truck was going to be impounded and a tow truck was called. Authorities say the driver took out a rifle from the back of the truck and opened fire.

Several agencies responded to the scene and more gunfire was exchanged.

One officer reportedly was rushed to hospital in the back of a patrol car.

The identity of the officer who was killed has not been released.

The suspect was killed in the shootout. His family confirmed to NBC Los Angeles his name is Aaron Luther.

The family confirmed Luther served time in prison for attempted murder more than a decade ago.

