ARIZONA, USA —

Drivers take notice. #OperationSafeDriver is underway. The Arizona Department of Public Safety will ramp up patrols for risky driving this week.

In a statewide effort to reduce injury and fatal crashes, state troopers will focus on drivers speeding, improperly changing lanes, following too close and driving under the influence, according to a DPS spokesperson.

DPS, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, says 26 percent of fatal crashes involve speeding. This means troopers will be paying particular attention to speeders.

Arizona DPS via Facebook

And while this is meant to be a ‘teachable moment’ for drivers, troopers will most likely skip the warnings and hand out citations.

Troopers will also be checking commercial trucks for safety violations, like making sure trucks are running correctly and drivers haven’t driven too many hours without stopping.

These types of operations are conducted several times a year.

