WINSLOW, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it is investigating after a wrong way crash on I-40 eastbound near Winslow killed one person and sent another to the hospital with serious injuries.

DPS said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday near milepost 218.

DPS has not released further information. We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.