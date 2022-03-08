DPS: 1 dead after suspected wrong-way crash on Loop 303 in Surprise

The Arizona Department of Transportation said Loop 303 northbound is closed approaching US 60 (Grand Ave.) Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Department of Public Safety said at least one person is dead after a suspected wrong-way crash involving two vehicles on Loop 303 in Surprise Wednesday night.

Loop 303 northbound is CLOSED approaching US 60 (Grand Ave.) in Surprise.



The closure is due to a crash.



Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/DIuxMn61PZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 4, 2022

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The victim is not being identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

