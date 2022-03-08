x
Arizona

DPS: 1 dead after suspected wrong-way crash on Loop 303 in Surprise

The Arizona Department of Transportation said Loop 303 northbound is closed approaching US 60 (Grand Ave.) Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Department of Public Safety said at least one person is dead after a suspected wrong-way crash involving two vehicles on Loop 303 in Surprise Wednesday night.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The victim is not being identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Driving Safety Tips: 

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

   

