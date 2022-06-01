DPS director hurt in crash on I-10, officials say

Officials said the crash happened Monday night on Interstate 10 near 48th Street near the Phoenix-Tempe border.

PHOENIX — Col. Heston Silbert, the director of the Department of Public Safety, has been hospitalized after a crash on a major Valley freeway, according to DPS.

Officials said the crash happened Monday night on Interstate 10 near 48th Street near the Phoenix-Tempe border.

DPS officials said Silbert suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Authorities said another man involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

· Don’t speed or drive aggressively

· Never drive while under the influence of substances

· Avoid distractions while driving

· Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

· When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

· Stay extra aware in work zones

· Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here.

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

