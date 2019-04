The Arizona Department of Public Safety says four people were taken to a hospital, one was airlifted, after a crash south of Maricopa on SR-347 Wednesday night.

The crash involved two vehicles. DPS described the crash as a “fiery wrong-way crash.”

Photos from the scene showed two mangled vehicles with extensive fire damage.

DPS did not release the condition of the people involved.

Authorities say the road was reopened late Wednesday night.