DPS: Arizona driver survives crashing into guardrail after falling asleep

Pictures show pieces of the guardrail piercing through the pickup truck on State Route 87 near Payson.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PAYSON, Ariz. — An Arizona driver survived a destructive collision earlier this week after falling asleep at the wheel and striking a guardrail on State Route 87 near Payson, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety posted pictures on Friday of the crash's aftermath, which show the guardrail piercing through the wrecked pickup truck.

DPS said the driver survived with non-life-threatening injuries and reminded motorists to always pull over if they start feeling sleepy on the road.

"Being drowsy delays reaction speed, decreases concentration & impairs judgment," the agency said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous