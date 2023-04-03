DPS: 7 people ejected from vehicle after tire blows out on US 60

The crash occurred Monday about 10 miles west of Superior.

SUPERIOR, Ariz. — A tire blowout on the US 60 near Superior has resulted in seven people getting ejected from a vehicle, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle lost control Monday near milepost 217 and the vehicle rolled over, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

No fatalities have been reported but the injuries are serious, DPS said.

The westbound lanes have recently reopened after they were closed for a period of time after Monday's crash, ADOT said.

CLOSED: US 60 WB is closed at milepost 217 past Superior due to an earlier crash. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/bLxoETJhZV — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 3, 2023

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous