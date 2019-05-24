The Arizona Department of Public Safety says five people died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 near Kingman Friday morning.

According to DPS, the wrong-way driver was reported just after 9 a.m. traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40.

DPS says the crash happened in the westbound lanes at milepost 36. The wrong-way vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle.

The wrong-way driver was identified as an 82-year-old man from Nevada. He died at a hospital, DPS says.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says westbound I-40 is closed near Griffith Road. The department says drivers should exit no later than Oatman Highway or Exit 44.

According to ADOT, alternate routes to California include taking US 93 Kingman then state routes 68 and 95.

ADOT says eastbound lanes are not affected and there's no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes.