The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one person is dead and others were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-17 north of Sunset Point Rest Area.

According to DPS, a commercial truck collided with two pickup trucks.

DPS said a hazmat team has been called as the commercial truck is leaking fuel on the I-17.

ADOT said the closure is at milepost 259, just before Bloody Basin Road.

According to ADOT, drivers should expect extended delays in the area. One lane of I-17 reopened before noon.

