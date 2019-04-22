A person is dead after a crash on I-17 north of Sunset Point early Monday morning, DPS said.

According to authorities, witnesses reported a vehicle driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 at milepost 256. Another vehicle traveling northbound tried to avoid the wrong-way car and struck an embankment, officials said.

The vehicle that avoided the wrong-way car was then struck by a third vehicle, DPS said. Officials said the driver of the second vehicle was dead at the scene.

Two other occupants in the second vehicle were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, DPS said.

Authorities said the wrong-way vehicle fled the scene and was described as a black Mustang.

I-17 reopened north of Sunset Point around 5 a.m., ADOT said. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.