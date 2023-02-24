'We believe peace will come': Ukrainian church in Phoenix praying for peace a year into war

The Dormition of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church began two days of prayer and fasting marking one year of the war on Ukraine.

PHOENIX — In the sanctuary of the Dormition of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in west Phoenix echoes voices reciting psalms and prayers.

Friday, began two days of prayer and fasting, marking the one year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a year of war.

"We see the violence, the dead innocent people, the destruction, buildings, everything," Fr. Hugo Soutus said.

Those gathering at the church to recite psalms and participate in prayer services say they've felt each day of the past year.

"You hear about how many have passed on, and you wonder, 'Why?'" Larence Sosnowich said. "Why did Putin go ahead and invade? That's really the big question."

Sosnowich said he and his wife spent years serving in Eastern Europe, including Ukraine.

While he has thoughts about why Putin did invade, he says he has trouble believing it.

"The (Ukrainian) people were very, very friendly," Sosnowich said. "And then all of a sudden to have this happen, for no reason at all, because of a megalomaniac in the form of Putin, I just don't know why."

Fr. Soutus says many have come to the church to pray over the past year regardless of faith, filling the church.

"United in prayer to support the people in Ukraine. I think the community was very open because they saw the injustice of the war," Soutus said.

The war is affecting Soutus' brother, who still lives in Kyiv.

"I never saw my brother so afraid, but when this siren, you know the bomb was coming to Kyiv, he was very concerned," Soutus said.

Their prayers and fasting over the two days are for those who've lost their lives and for peace, hoping the next year will be different.

"We have been praying daily for peace in Ukraine and we believe peace will come," Sosnowich said.

