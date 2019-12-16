ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: the video shows step by step on how to get new identification to comply with federal requirements.

The countdown continues until the October 1, 2020 deadline to get the right kind of ID that will get you through airport security.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding travelers there are about 200 business days left.

“We don’t want to see travel plans ruined because flyers don’t have an ID that the TSA will accept. That’s a very real risk for people who don’t get an AZ Travel ID,” MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards.

You can begin the application process by going to aztravelid.com. You can make an appointment at servicearizona.com to go through the MVD office or visit an authorized third party license office.

You'll need to bring in your birth certificate or valid U.S. passport, as well as a second document with your social security number on it. Finally, you'll need two types of documents that prove your Arizona residency like a utility bill, bank statement, or something similar with your name and address.

Your new Arizona travel ID will replace your current ID. The new ID costs $25 and it is valid for eight years under the new federal law.

There was a panic a few years ago when Arizona driver's licenses were being rejected as IDs at airport security and federal government buildings. At the time, the state's driver's licenses didn't meet a new federal security standard called REAL ID.

The Arizona Legislature rejected REAL ID, but the feds gave the state a break. The state's driver's licenses would be accepted till October 2020.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The 9/11 Commission recommended the government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.”