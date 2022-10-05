DOJ: Arizona company allegedly conducted 'kickback' scheme with doctors

Federal authorities accuse Modern Vascular of pressuring vascular surgeons and radiologists to increase the number of invasive procedures they performed on patients.

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice is accusing an Arizona-based health company of orchestrating a "kickback" scheme by pressuring doctors to refer patients to them.

Federal officials filed a complaint this week in Arizona against Modern Vascular LLC, claiming the company and its affiliates engaged in netting $50 million in false claims to Medicare Part B and TRICARE that were "tainted by kickbacks and should not have been paid."

The complaint alleges physicians who invested in Modern Vascular were instructed to refer their patients to Modern's office-based labs for vascular treatments.

"Modern Vascular Corporate’s management told investors that the more patients investors referred to Modern Vascular OBLs, the more money they would make," DOJ officials wrote in the complaint.

For patients referred to Modern Vascular, Medicare would pay thousands of dollars for their treatments. The DOJ complaint accuses Modern Vascular of ordering more invasive procedures because Medicare would reimburse them at a higher rate than non-invasive procedures.

"Kickbacks and other illegal financial incentives, like those paid and received by Defendants in this case, have long been prohibited because of their potential to corrupt the clinical judgment of medical professionals," the DOJ complaint states.

Modern Vascular's officials have previously denied claims of wrongdoing outlined in lawsuits filed against the company, according to the Arizona Republic.

The government filed its complaint in three consolidated lawsuits that are pending in the U.S. District Court of Arizona under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act.

