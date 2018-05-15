PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A week after the nearly 5,700-acre Viewpoint Fire scorched a Prescott Valley community, Rocky the dog was still wagging his tail with excitement because he was happy to be back with his family—thanks to the help of two Arizona Public Service Company employees.

With the Viewpoint Fire coming dangerously close to their home, the Caves got out fast. One week later, Sabrina Cave clearly remembered the frantic May 11 evacuation.

“We saw the flames right at our horses’ corral and we were like, 'Alright, now it’s really time to move,'” Cave said.

Mom, Dad and Sabrina, with trailers in tow, were on their way to safety when, “My mom called me and she said, ‘Do you have Rocky?’ and I said, ‘No, I don’t,’” Cave said.

Dad didn’t either.

“Oh my God, we forgot a dog in our house,” Cave said.

Panic and tears took over. The Caves rescued Rocky a decade ago. Sabrina knew it was too late to turn around to save his life one more time, “because on each side of the dirt road there were flames and there was so much smoke … you could hardly see a couple feet in front of you,” Cave said.

“It was very hard to see,” Robbie Houle said.

Through the smoke, Robbie Houle, an APS supervisor and Robby Long, an area representative and troubleman with the company, did see Cave’s headlights.

“Obviously she was very shaken up,” Houle said.

The workers, there to de- energize the powerlines to protect first responders and people in the area, didn’t know they’d be on a second mission.

“Is there any way you guys could stop and get him? I would greatly appreciate it,” Cave asked.

“That’s a part of their family and getting them back together is an important thing,” Houle said.

Long made his way into the Cave’s home and found Rocky—eager to get out.

“I called his name, he came right to me,” Long said.

Joining the APS crew, Rocky and two Robbies finished their assignment and a couple hours later.

“There was Rocky, sitting in the front seat on his lap, on Robbie’s lap, and then I started crying again,” Cave said.

This time, they were tears of relief, joy and gratitude.

“ ‘Cause a dog is a part of your family. You don’t want to lose that … I couldn’t thank them enough for doing that for me,” Cave said.

“I kind of looked at her and she was just so happy that it made me feel real good, you know. I’ve got a daughter about her age, so I took away a really good memory,” Long said.

With Rocky back home safe, Cave was able to keep concentrating on academy with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

