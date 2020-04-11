Does your Arizona ballot status say 'canceled'? Here's what it means.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs explained why some people's ballot status may read as "canceled."

PHOENIX — Multiple complaints regarding Arizona ballots have been circulating on social media and online on Wednesday, as the race in Arizona tightens as more votes get counted, despite the Associated Press calling Arizona for Joe Biden just before 1 a.m.

The first complaint is from Arizona voters worried about if ballots will be counted if it was filled out using Sharpie markers. The Arizona Attorney General's office is looking into it, it says. Election officials say ballots filled in with Sharpies are being and have been counted.

The other complaint circulating online is people wondering why their "ballot status" reads as "canceled" online.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs explained it simply on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Voters who received an early ballot in the mail but chose to instead vote in-person will see their early ballot status as “Canceled” on their Ballot-by-Mail/Early Ballot Status update," Hobbs wrote on Twitter. "This is because the early ballot is canceled so the ballot cast-in person can be counted."

"Seeing a 'Canceled' early ballot status does not mean the in-person ballot you cast was not counted. If you voted a provisional ballot, your ballot will be counted once the county confirms your registration status and that you did not cast another ballot," she said.

About 600,000 votes in Arizona still need to be counted, according to reports.