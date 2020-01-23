Editor's note: The above video is from a March 2019 newscast. Team 12's William Pitts will have the latest on this case on 12 News at 5 p.m.

The Arizona Supreme Court says a woman can't use her frozen embryos to have a baby because her ex-husband doesn't want to have children.

The Supreme Court's Thursday ruling relies on a contract the couple signed with the fertility clinic that said if their relationship ended both needed to agree to have a baby or the embryos would be donated.

The ruling overturned a Court of Appeals decision that said Ruby Torres would be allowed to have the embryos implanted because the contract left it to the courts to decide.

Torres had an aggressive cancer and wanted to preserve her ability to have children after treatment.

OPINION:

RELATED ARTICLES:

• Who owns the embryos after divorce? Arizona court sides with woman in dramatic case

• Frozen embryo bill would dissolve prior agreements among couples