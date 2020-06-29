Dive teams looking for man's body in Lake Havasu

The man went missing in the area of Thompson Bay.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Dive teams are searching the area of Thompson Bay in Lake Havasu after a man went missing in the water on Sunday afternoon.

Several people called 911 around 4 p.m. to report the man missing.

Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office's dive team responded to the scene, put on SCUBA gear, and went into the water to search for the man. The Lake Havasu City Police Department's dive team arrived a short time later to help.

The man has not yet been found.

The sheriff's office says search efforts will continue into the night and possibly into the next few days. They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson Bay in the meantime.