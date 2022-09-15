District investigating multiple allegations of sexual misconduct at Arizona high school

An Arizona teacher at the center of sexual misconduct allegations died by suicide last week.

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Sierra Vista United School District is investigating multiple allegations of sexual misconduct made against staff members at Buena Vista High School.

A statement from the district superintendent provided few details about the nature of the allegations, making it clear any actions of sexual misconduct will not be tolerated.

“These children are there to learn and need to be protected at all costs,” said a former Buena Vista High School student. "It didn’t really surprise me”.

The former student says she endured an inappropriate relationship at the school when she was only 14 with a Navy recruiter, who would regularly be brought onto campus.

“He would always comment on my outfits and how he liked what I was wearing and things like that," said the former student. "It was really inappropriate.”

Eventually, things became sexual. Today she is still struggling to deal with it all and believes the school didn’t do enough to protect her or others.

“And it’s gone on for so long, I have been out of school since 2010 and it’s still going on," the former student said. "Something has to be done about this.”

Last week, a teacher at the center of sexual misconduct allegations took their own life. There have been several more accusations made on social media against some high-level district staff members.

“Sierra Vista Unified School District is investigating the social media allegations against Buena Vista High School staff members" stated a district wide email. "During these investigations SVUSD follows all district policies and protocol. As these investigations are ongoing, we cannot provide additional comments.”

In the superintendent's statement, he said any accusations brought to the districts attention or found out by them will be turned over to law enforcement for investigation. Read full statement below:

The teacher who took their own life was never charged with a crime.

“It’s horrifying, you send your child to school because you want them to be taught, be safe, and have a place to grow not to be victimized by the people who are there to protect them," a mother told News 4 Tucson.

