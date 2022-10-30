2 dead after mobile home fire near Dewey, officials say

A house fire at the Villages at Lynx Creek resulted in 2 deaths, officials say. First responders were able to confine the fire to one home.

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, Ariz. — Fire officials are investigating a mobile home fire at the Villages at Lynx Creek north of Dewey-Humboldt that left two people dead Saturday morning.

Central Arizona Fire & Medical crews responded to a structure fire to find that the home was completely consumed in the blaze. First responders were able to confine the fire to the initial home and prevent it from spreading to others in the area, officials said.

Inside the home, crews found the two adult victims deceased. Authorities have not released their identities at this time.

Fire officials and Prescott Valley Police are still investigating the cause of the fire, and details are subject to change as we learn more.

