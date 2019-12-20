BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — A man accused of stealing a car with two children inside while intoxicated in northern Arizona last Friday has been arrested.

Authorities were looking for 23-year-old Dylon Horne after they said he sped off with the 3-year-old and 4-month-old in the car, hitting another vehicle as he drove away.

Investigators said Horne eventually abandoned the car and the kids in cold weather, taking their mother's cell phone and credit card.

The children were quickly found in the car and returned unharmed.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said detectives used anonymous information to track down Dylon Horne on Thursday.

Horne was a passenger in a car in the Sunset Point Rest Area off Interstate 17, the sheriff's office said. He was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff's office said Horne was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of kidnapping, unlawful use of a means of transportation, endangerment, criminal damage and theft.

He also had another warrant out in Yavapai County stemming from fraud and impersonation charges, a warrant out of Colorado for trespassing and a second warrant out of Colorado for charges yet to be determined, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities were offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Horne's capture.

Dylon Horne

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office