Deputy, trespassing suspect shot in Pinal county

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A sheriff's deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot by a trespassing suspect Wednesday night, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

PCSO said the deputy was responding to a call in the Dudleyville area when the suspect shot him. Officials said the deputy returned fire, striking the suspect.

According to PCSO, both the deputy and the suspect were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

