Deputies shoot, kill man during domestic violence incident, sheriff says

Deputies from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene of a domestic violence incident early Wednesday morning.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Deputies from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning during a domestic violence incident in Queen Creek, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office received reports of the domestic violence incident at around 1:45 am, deputies said. The area in which the incident took place has not yet been released by the sheriff's office.

Deputies encountered a man and a woman at the scene, later identified to be husband and wife, the sheriff's office said. The husband reportedly had a weapon in his hand.

The deputies at the scene used force on the husband, the sheriff's office said. The man was shot by police and died from his injuries.

Neither the deputies nor the wife were injured during the incident, deputies said.

The identities of those involved in the incident and the description of the weapon being used by the husband have not yet been released by deputies.

