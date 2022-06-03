DPS investigating 2 serious injury collisions on U.S. 93.

ARIZONA, USA — The Department of Public Safety is investigating two serious injury collisions on U.S. 93. Friday afternoon.
DPS said the first collision involved a pickup pulling a trailer and a small sedan. The crash temporarily closed both lanes of U.S. 93 at milepost 196 near Wickenburg. Officials said at least one person died in the crash.
The second collision involved three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, and occurred in the southbound lanes of U.S. 93 at milepost 171. DPS said serious to critical injuries were reported in the crash.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
· Don’t speed or drive aggressively
· Never drive while under the influence of substances
· Avoid distractions while driving
· Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
· When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
· Stay extra aware in work zones
· Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here.
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
