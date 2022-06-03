DPS investigating 2 serious injury collisions on U.S. 93.

At least one person was killed in a crash on U.S. 93 near Wickenburg, officials said.

ARIZONA, USA — The Department of Public Safety is investigating two serious injury collisions on U.S. 93. Friday afternoon.

DPS said the first collision involved a pickup pulling a trailer and a small sedan. The crash temporarily closed both lanes of U.S. 93 at milepost 196 near Wickenburg. Officials said at least one person died in the crash.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. Motorists are advised to expect residual delays. https://t.co/Wk9N7iC3B7 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 3, 2022

The second collision involved three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, and occurred in the southbound lanes of U.S. 93 at milepost 171. DPS said serious to critical injuries were reported in the crash.

*CLOSURE*



US 93 is CLOSED in both directions near Congress.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 171 near Santa Maria River.



Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #US93 pic.twitter.com/NiHDuxMLBV — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 3, 2022

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

· Don’t speed or drive aggressively

· Never drive while under the influence of substances

· Avoid distractions while driving

· Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

· When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

· Stay extra aware in work zones

· Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here.

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

