Defense bill includes mental health reforms initiated by Arizona sailor's death

Brandon Caserta of Peoria died by suicide in 2018. His family has spent the following years pushing for more mental health protections in the military.

ARIZONA, USA — A defense bill signed Monday by President Joseph Biden includes mental health reforms that were initiated by the 2018 death of a sailor from Arizona.

Brandon Caserta, a U.S. Navy petty officer third class from Peoria, died by suicide in June 2018 after he was bullied and hazed by his naval command in Virginia.

His family claimed Caserta was ignored by his superiors after warning them he was experiencing depression and needing help.

Caserta, who graduated from Liberty High School, left behind notes to family and friends that explained the torment he endured before his death.

According to military data, Caserta was one of 325 active-duty service members who died by suicide in 2018.

Teri and Patrick Caserta, Brandon's parents, have spent the last few years trying to convince elected officials to make changes that can protect other service members struggling with mental health issues.

Earlier this year, they managed to convince Arizona Senator Mark Kelly to introduce the Brandon Act, which would require the military's commanding officers to make a mental health referral as soon as a service member asks for help.

"This bill will allow service members to seek mental health treatment and require a mental health evaluation as soon as a service member self-reports," Kelly's office said in a statement last week. "It will also allow Americans serving in uniform to seek help confidentially and, if necessary, outside of the chain of command."

The National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Biden this week includes language that was introduced in the Brandon Act. The legislation authorized $768.2 billion in military spending, including a 2.7% pay raise for service members for 2022.

More information about the Brandon Act can be found on the family's website.

