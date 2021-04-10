DEA agent slain in Amtrak shooting remembered as key leader

On Friday, dozens of relatives and friends gathered in Tucson to remember DEA Agent Michael Garbo, who was shot and killed at an Amtrak station.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A federal agent shot and killed while questioning a passenger on an Amtrak train in Arizona is being remembered as a venerated leader and mentor with an unparalleled work ethic.

Dozens of family, friends and colleagues filled Calvary Chapel in Tucson on Friday to honor Michael Garbo, a longtime Drug Enforcement Administration group supervisor.

He was part of a regional task force of DEA agents and local police inspecting baggage Monday at the train station downtown when the shooting erupted. Another agent and a Tucson police officer were also wounded.

Officials credit Garbo's leadership with saving the lives of other passengers and his colleagues. The shooter, identified as 26-year-old Darrion Taylor, was killed by officers' gunfire.