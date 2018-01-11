As kids across the state of Arizona trick-or-treated for Halloween, Arizona gubernatorial candidate David Garcia received a treat from “Avengers” actor Mark Ruffalo.

Days before the election, the actor posted a video to Twitter Wednesday endorsing the democrat for governor of Arizona.

In the video, Ruffalo said 2018 brings the first opportunity in decades for Arizona voters to elect a Latino governor.

"Nothing will change if you do not vote ... we need you more than ever," Ruffalo proclaimed in the video.

Since its posting, the video has been viewed more than 46,000 times and received 3,500 likes.

Garcia later shared the video on his Instagram account, thanking Ruffalo for his support.

"Let's win this Arizona," Garcia wrote in the post.