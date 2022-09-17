Passenger and pilot killed in plane crash in southern Arizona

The FAA is currently investigating the circumstances around a small aircraft crash near Dateland that killed both passenger and pilot Friday afternoon.

DATELAND, Ariz. — A plane crash off I-8 near Dateland has left the passenger and pilot of a two-seat aircraft dead, Yuma County Sheriff's Office officials said. The FAA is currently investigating what led up to the crash.

The aircraft was identified as a Van's RV-6 two-seater plane. The identities of the deceased are being withheld until they can be fully confirmed.

According to reports from the sheriff's office, a DPS Trooper saw a large plume of smoke while on patrol on the highway.

When the trooper arrived, they found the aircraft grounded and fully engulfed in flames. YCSO deputies were then contacted for further investigation.

Deputies found the pilot and passenger of the plane dead on the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were contacted to handle investigations. Authorities say they are still on scene, and the cause of the crash remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Uma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427.

