x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

Daryl Noon sworn in as Navajo Police Department’s new chief

Noon succeeds Phillip Francisco, who resigned on Nov. 30 and now is the chief of the Bloomfield Police Department in New Mexico
Credit: 12 News

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Daryl Noon has been sworn in as the Navajo Police Department’s new chief. 

Window Rock District Court Judge Malcolm P. Begay administered the oath to Noon during a ceremony Monday at the offices of Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer. 

Noon succeeds Phillip Francisco, who resigned on Nov. 30 and now is the chief of the Bloomfield Police Department in New Mexico. 

Noon was born in Fort Defiance, Arizona, and previously resided in Shiprock, New Mexico.

He has served as the Navajo Nation’s deputy police chief since January 2019. 

Noon previously worked with the Farmington Police Department in several capacities, including deputy chief of police, for more than 23 years.

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Top 12 Stories of 2021: The battle at the Arizona-Mexico border