The Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump could not end legal protections for 650,000 immigrants across the U.S., about 25,000 of which are in Arizona.

Recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program who live in Arizona are speaking out after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the program on Thursday.

Activists with Arizona Center for Empowerment, Arizona Dream Act Coalition, Undocumented Students for Education Equity and Puente Human Rights Movement will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.

The press conference will be held in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in downtown Phoenix.

The recipients said they are celebrating Thursday's victory, but are also calling for leaders to "help dismantle the very institutions which hunt down, detain and deport not only those with DACA, but entire communities," they said in a statement.

“This win is a testament to the power we have built as a community,” said Arisdelci Gonzalez, member of LUCHA and ACE.

“Although the Supreme Court has sided with us today, we know the Trump administration has made constant attacks against us and we must be prepared to keep on fighting. We call on Congress to Pass HR6 and defund ICE, CBP, and the police departments who uphold an anti-immigrant status quo.”

HR6, otherwise known as the American Dream and Promise Act, would offer a pathway to citizenship for certain immigrants.

Under DACA, immigrants are protected from deportation and allowed to work legally, but it does not offer them citizenship.

The recipients also want Congress to defund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol immediately.

"We stand with the black community and black undocumented immigrants and call for the defunding and dismantling of the police and call attention to their horrific policies of collaborating with ICE," the groups said in a statement.

They also want local elected officials to move forward policies for Arizona's 25,000 DACA recipients and Congress to move forward legislation to protect the immigrant community from deportation.

