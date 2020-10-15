Crown King residents told to prepare to evacuate as Horse Fire spreads

Crown King residents are being told to prepare in case they need to evacuate as a wildfire in the Prescott National Forest spreads.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Crown King residents have been told to prepare to evacuate as a wildfire burns in the Prescott National Forest south of Prescott.

Officials say the fire, named the "Horse Fire" is burning five miles east of Walnut Grove.

The Horse Fire is currently burning a few hundred acres, according to Prescott National Forest officials, and is burning in brush and juniper.

Crews are currently on scene working to suppress the fire and more crews are on the way and aircraft support has been ordered.

Crown Kings residents have been placed on the "ready" stage for evacuation.