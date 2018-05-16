FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The National Weather Service says gusty winds forecast for Thursday are expected to combine with dry air and dry vegetation to create dangerous wildfire conditions across a broad swath of northern Arizona.

Communities in areas covered by a red flag warning issued for Thursday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. include Kingman, Flagstaff and Show Low.

Forecasters say lighter winds are expected over the weekend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.