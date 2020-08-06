Crews working to extinguish brush fire near I-17

The fire has closed a northbound lane of the interstate.

ARIZONA, USA — Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire east of Interstate 17, Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said.

The fire, which is burning in rugged terrain, has closed a lane of northbound traffic on the interstate.

Crews from Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical, the Phoenix Fire Department, and the Bureau of Land Management Arizona Fire Department responded to battle the fire.

Authorities advised people to drive slowly and pay attention to the road while crews are working as visibility is diminished.

This is a developing story. Be sure to tune into 12 News for the latest deails on this fire.